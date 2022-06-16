HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Parents from Howland are facing charges after their 4-year-old child was found about nine miles away from their home at a park in Warren.

Warren police were called to the 2200 block of Peace Ave. NW around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, where a woman reported finding a young child wearing only underwear. The caller told police that the child had been on a playground outside for over an hour.

Police said no one in the area knew who the child belonged to, and the child was non-verbal and couldn’t tell officers her name or where she lived.

Children Services came to take the child at which time police received a report from police in Howland that parents were out looking for their missing child. According to a police report, the parents live on Dawson Drive in Howland, about nine miles from the location where the child was found.

Police questioned the parents, identified in the report as Daniel and Celine Perl. They told investigators that they believed that someone picked their child up and dropped her off in Warren Heights, according to the report.

Police charged the parents with child endangering.

They were arraigned Wednesday on the charges and posted bond. According to court records, they were ordered to have no contact with minor children unless it has been approved by Children Services.