WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teacher with Trumbull Community Action Program (TCAP) Head Start in Warren was fired following an incident with a student, according to a police report and the agency.

The report said that a parent of a child in the program said that her daughter was dragged across a carpeted floor by a teacher.

The mother said that the incident happened on November 16, 2022, but she wasn’t notified about it until December 5, according to the police report.

The mother said her daughter was playing and didn’t hear the teacher call her name multiple times. She says the teacher then grabbed her daughter and dragged her across the carpet.

Head Start Director Toni Heller issued the following statement about the incident:

Trumbull Community Action Program (“TCAP”) first became aware of an incident involving an employee on November 29, 2022. Upon becoming aware of the alleged incident, the Agency immediately investigated the matter. The employee involved in this incident was immediately removed from the classroom and placed on unpaid suspension pending the outcome of a full investigation. The employee has since been terminated from employment with TCAP. TCAP has followed all of its legal obligations related to contacting the appropriate agencies. Toni Heller, Director of Head Start

A report was taken by Warren police, and the mother of the child was advised of any next steps.