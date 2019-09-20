Report: Girard High School student spoke of killing students, had access to gun

A school resource officer received a report from another student that the suspect made comments about wanting to 'shoot up Girard'

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a Girard High School student who they said had access to a gun and who reportedly made threats to kill a teacher and students.

A school resource officer received a report from another student on Thursday morning that the suspect had a hit list and made threatening comments. The student told the officer that the suspect said he wanted to “shoot up Girard” because the school hated him and said he wanted to kill a teacher and six students.

The student added that the suspect made reference to having guns at home but the student wasn’t sure if he was being truthful because the boy was known to tell false stories, according to a police report.

Police interviewed the suspect who admitted that he obtained a gun from his brother last year and kept it for a few weeks at home in his bookbag. He said he did not bring the gun to school, however, and his brother took the handgun back, according to the report.

He said he made the comments to the other student because the student asked him who he would kill if he were to kill someone.

Police arrested the teen and took him to the Juvenile Justice Center on an inducing panic charge.

WKBN reached out to the school for comment but hasn’t heard back yet.