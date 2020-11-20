Report: Foreign currency, catalytic converter found in vehicle after Trumbull County chase

Deputies arrested the driver, who is from Tennessee, while the passenger got out of the vehicle and ran away

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies reported finding drug items, a catalytic converter and a large amount of foreign currency inside a vehicle they were chasing in Trumbull County early Friday morning.

A deputy reported following a vehicle around 3 a.m. due to suspicious behavior. The deputy reported that the driver wouldn’t stop, instead leading them on a chase.

At one point, the driver stopped and the passenger got out and ran away before the driver again sped away, this time reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to the report.

The report states that the driver finally came to a stop in the 600 block of state Route 87, where the deputy ordered her out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

Investigators identified the driver as Wendy Johnson, 26, of Sneedville, Tennessee. Although they were unable to find the passenger, they say they were able to identify him.

Deputies said the same man ran from officers in Newton Falls a week prior.

An obstructing official business charge will be filed against that man, according to the report.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies reported finding a large amount of foreign currency, a freshly-cut catalytic converter and multiple tools, including hand saws and bolt cutters. They also reported finding suspected methamphetamine, a pill and white powder, which will be sent to a laboratory for testing.

Johnson faces charges of failure to comply and possession of criminal tools and drug paraphernalia.