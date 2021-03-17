Report: Fight over internet and chores ends in arrest

The incident happened Friday at a house in the 4000 block of Driftwood Lane

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fight over the internet and housework led to an arrest in Austintown.

According to a police report, a woman in Austintown turned off the internet to all members of her household because they would not get off of their cellular devices and help her clean.

The incident happened Friday at a house in the 4000 block of Driftwood Lane.

Police say one of the women in the house, later identified as Amber Blasko, became “extremely upset” and began screaming and throwing items around the house.

At one point, Blasko got into a fight with a younger girl at the home, slapping and punching her, the report said.

The woman who suggested everyone clean was hit in the back of the head with a metal dustpan, causing a cut, according to the report.

Police say Blasko admitted to hitting the woman with the dustpan.

At one point while police were talking to witnesses, Blasko tried to run away but was caught on Pinegrove Avenue.

Blasko was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault and obstructing official business.

At her arraignment on Wednesday, no plea was entered. Blasko is free on a $12,000 bond.