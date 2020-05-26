Report: Ex-boyfriend breaks in Youngstown woman’s home, takes gun from her hands

Police were called Sunday evening to a home in the 3000 block of Leo Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A west side woman told Youngstown police her ex-boyfriend forced her way into her house Sunday evening and took a gun out of her hands.

Police were called about 8:20 p.m. to a home in the 3000 block of Leo Avenue, where a woman told them she argued with her ex-boyfriend earlier in the day and he threatened to bring some women over to beat her up.

She said the ex-boyfriend came back later, forced his way inside and took her pink 9 mm handgun out of her hands. According to the report, a woman who was accompanying him also came inside and punched her in the mouth.

Reports say the ex-boyfriend threw the gun in a wooded area but another woman who accompanied him grabbed the gun and fired a round before they drove away towards Meridan Road.

Police were called back just after 4 p.m. to take a report after someone broke a lock on the woman’s door, reports said.