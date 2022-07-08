EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- An East Liverpool man has been charged by police for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the neck Thursday morning.

According to the Morning Journal, police responded to the home of Joseph Boyer, 50, around 7:30 a.m. The article states that police responded after speaking to the victim at East Liverpool City Hospital.

According to court records, Boyer had just been in court for domestic violence charges related to his attempts to physically harm the victim on April 28 and May 13. As part of his sentencing on those charges, Boyer was ordered to have no contact directly or indirectly with the woman and he is not allowed to have a firearm for life.

Boyer has been charged with felonious assault. He is expected to appear for his arraignment at East Liverpool Municipal Court Friday morning.