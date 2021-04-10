Report: Drugs packaged for sale discovered after motorcycle chase through Weathersfield

According to the report, Rodney Smith, Jr. apologized for the chase, saying he has "been on the run"

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail on several charges after a reported motorcycle chase through Weathersfield.

According to a Weathersfield police report, the chase started as an officer tried to pull over a motorcyclist for driving recklessly on March 26.

The report stated that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling 100 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone and nearly hit another driver on Salt Springs Road, causing the other vehicle to go off the road to avoid a collision.

The officer tried to pull over the motorcyclist just north of Four Mile Run Road but reported that the motorcycle continued driving recklessly, pulling into a front yard to evade the traffic stop.

The chase then continued down Salt Springs Road, according to the report, and before the officer could call it off, the motorcycle crashed by 1091 Salt Springs Road. Police said the driver then took off running into a wooded area, toward the railroad tracks in Niles.

Officers eventually took him into custody after finding him laying down in the woods nearby, the report stated.

Police said the suspect, 31-year-old Rodney Smith, Jr. was found to have a warrant for his arrest on a parole violation on a dangerous drugs charge. According to the report, Smith apologized for the chase, saying he has “been on the run.”

Police said Smith was found with $2,350 in cash. In the area near where he was found, officers also reported finding a Crown Royal bag filled with individual bags of drugs that appeared to be packaged for sale.

The drugs appeared to be heroin/fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana and Suboxone, according to the report.

Smith was taken to the hospital after complaining of injuries from the crash. He was later taken to the Trumbull County Jail on charges of failure to comply, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, failure to control, driving under suspension and numerous traffic-related charges.

He’s being held on $200,000 bond, according to court records. A preliminary hearing was set for 9:15. a.m. Monday in Niles Municipal Court.