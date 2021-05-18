Report: Drugs found in vehicle involved in Boardman police chase, crash

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say drugs were found in a vehicle involved in a Boardman police chase that eventually collided with another vehicle on Midlothian Boulevard.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, officers tried pulling over a vehicle after a traffic violation on Market Street. Officers said the driver refused to stop on Southern Boulevard, leading them on a chase that reached speeds of 70 miles per hour.

According to the report, the vehicle ran a red light and at one point, collided with another vehicle traveling westbound on Midlothian Boulevard.

The force of the crash caused both vehicles to hit a building on the corner of Midlothian and Southern Boulevard.

Police said the driver, identified in a police report as Deaunte Riley, 33, got out of the car and began running. An officer was able to grab him after he tripped on debris from the crash, according to the report.

A passenger in the vehicle, Dinique Wilson, was found to have a warrant for her arrest. Police said she was also found with a pipe containing what she admitted was likely crack cocaine.

Wilson was taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash.

Police also reported finding marijuana on another passenger, who was released on a misdemeanor citation.

According to the report, officers found bags of white powder testing positive for fentanyl, over $1,200 in cash and a digital scale in the vehicle.

Riley was taken to the hospital for treatment and later booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as several traffic violations.