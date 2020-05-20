Report: Drugs found after Youngstown man tries to run from officers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police said they found 200 pills underneath a man who tried to run from a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Reports said officers tried to pull over a car about 3:26 p.m. at Zedaker and Marmion avenues for excessive window tint.

According to police, the driver, 26-year-old Damon Jefferson, pulled into a drive in the 900 block of East Indianola Avenue and ran away.

Police caught him in the back yard and took him to the ground, but Jefferson refused to give police his hands for several minutes, reports said.

The pills were found in two plastic bags, reports said.

Jefferson was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of drugs, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.