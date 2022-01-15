EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio, (WKBN) – Police reported finding suspected drugs and a gun during a search of an East Liverpool residence earlier this week.

Tuesday, police reported taking three suspects into custody, two of which are facing charges of possession of drug abuse instruments.

Justin Barrett, 37; and April Birtwell, 31, were found in the residence with several used syringes along with other drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine when officers executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Sophia St., according to a police report.

According to the police report, officers outside saw a gun being thrown from the window where Barrett was found and say Barrett admitted to throwing the gun out the window.

According to court records, Birtwell and Barrett pleaded not guilty to the charges. Barrett’s bond was set at $10,000, while Birtwell’s was set at $5,000.

They’re both due in court on Jan. 20.