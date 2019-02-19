Report: Driver who crashed into Youngstown Dollar General had seizure

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police noted in a police report that the driver who crashed into a Dollar General store on Monday was having a seizure when crews arrived at the scene.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Belmont Avenue.

Police said they had to break the window of the vehicle to give aid to the driver, who was locked inside. When officers broke the window, the driver stopped seizing and was able to say she was not seriously hurt, according to a police report.

The driver, identified as Nastajiah Underwood, 29, of Warren, was charged because police said she was found to be driving with three suspensions on her license.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment and issued citations for driving under suspension and failure to control charges.

The store was closed after the crash for repairs.