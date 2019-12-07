Report: Driver led Campbell officer on chase down busy roadway

Police said the chase ended after Allen got out of the car, tried to run into a house but was stopped by the officer

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is in the Mahoning County Jail, accused of leading a Campbell police officer on a vehicle pursuit and chase.

It happened after a traffic stop just before 5 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.

Police said an officer pulled over 27-year-old Aaron Allen for a possible window tint violation.

Allen pulled into the parking lot of Blaze Oil on US-422, admitting that he didn’t have a valid license, according to the police report.

Police said while the officer was running Allen’s information in his computer, Allen took off in the vehicle, leading the officer on a vehicle pursuit.

The report states that the chase went eastbound down US-422, with speeds exceeding 50 miles per hour. During that time, police said Allen was passing cars recklessly and that he ran a red light on 6th Street.

He then pulled into a driveway in the 500 block of 6th Street, getting out of the car and running, according to the report.

The officer chased him and reported that Allen ran into a house and tried to shut the door. The officer pushed open the door, however, and hit Allen with a Taser.

The officer then held Allen at gunpoint until other officers arrived and arrested him.

Allen is being held in jail without bond on charges of failure to comply, obstructing official business, driving under suspension and resisting arrest.

He’s expected to appear in court Tuesday to answer to the charges.