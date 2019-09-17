Report: Driver found with drugs, ‘hillbilly’-made explosives in Boardman

Barnes, who police said was found slumped over behind the wheel, told police that the explosives were "for fun to blow up"

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man was found with cocaine, pills and homemade explosives after he was found slumped over behind the wheel of the car in Boardman.

Around 11:15 a.m., police were called to the area of Market Street and Colwyn Court for a reported crash. There, they found 30-year-old Joseph Barnes unresponsive in a running vehicle on the side of the road.

Police said when Barnes woke up, he was sweating heavily and his speech was slurred. When asked for his driver’s license, he handed an officer his Visa card, according to a police report.

Police said when they ordered Barnes out of the vehicle, a crack pipe was spotted on the driver’s seat. He also had a syringe and a knife in his pockets as well as a cigarette pack containing cocaine, loose pills and marijuana, according to investigators.

Officers then searched the vehicle, where they reported finding a rock of crack cocaine, another syringe and five homemade explosives.

Barnes told police that the explosives were “for fun to blow up” and that they were made by “a hillbilly” about two years ago, the report stated.

The Youngstown Bomb Squad was called to the area and officers were advised that the explosives were highly unstable and were covered with “flash powder,” which could have ignited with a spark.

Police arrested Barnes and charged him with OVI, failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead, drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments and dangerous ordnance.