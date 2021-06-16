Report: Driver faces charges after leaving rollover crash in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver is facing charges after police say he left the scene of a rollover crash in Boardman last week.

Investigators were called out to South Avenue on Friday after dispatchers said an SUV rolled onto its side during a multiple-vehicle crash in front of Lowe’s.

According to police, a Ford Mustang speeding around traffic caused the crash, flipping an SUV on its side. The police report said the driver then got out of the Mustang and ran behind Aldi’s.

The report said officers found that driver, identified as Delio Debeneditto, standing in front of C’s Restaurant on a cell phone. When an officer told him to hang up the phone, Debeneditto said, “I’ve got to go, the police found me.”

The report said Debeneditto was fidgety and his eyes were glassy. Police said the suspect appeared intoxicated, so he was asked to do field sobriety tests.

He was taken into custody on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

The northbound lanes of South Avenue were shut down Friday morning as a result of the crash, causing traffic issues in the area.