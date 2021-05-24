Report: Driver crashes vehicle into Shenango River

It happened on Kings Chapel Road in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a vehicle went off the road and into the Shenango River Monday morning.

It happened along Kings Chapel Road in Neshannock Township around 9:20 a.m.

According to the police report, a New Castle man lost control on the bend near the boat launch and his vehicle went into the Shenango River.

Luckily, the report said the driver was able to escape through the window with minor injuries.

His vehicle was retrieved from the river and towed away.