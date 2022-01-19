WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a driver hit a utility pole while trying to escape two bail bondsmen who were trying to revoke his bond.

According to a police report, the bondsmen spotted the suspect, 39-year-old Kevin Summers, at a Warren gas station at the corner of Parkman Road NW ad Summit Street NW. They approached Summers and announced themselves at which time Summers got into a Jeep Cherokee and tried to leave the area, the report stated.

Police say during his attempt to escape from the bail bondsmen, Summers crashed the Jeep into a utility pole, causing him to lose the function of his steering wheel. He then drove onto Summit Street but was only able to drive around in circles, according to the police report.

As police officers arrived, the report states that Summers then jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away as the Jeep continued to drive forward and stopped without causing any more damage.

Police say Summers was then involved in a scuffle with the bail bondsmen who chased after him.

Two police officers were able to arrest Summers, who they reported was found with a bag of suspected methamphetamine in his pants pocket. Police also reported finding a digital scale and several small bags inside the Jeep.

Police arrested Summers on his warrant and cited him for reckless operation and driving under suspension charges.