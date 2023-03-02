WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a man told them he was robbed at gunpoint.

According to a police report, officers were called to a McDonald’s parking lot on North Road SE around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

When they got there, they found the victim sitting in a car with two other people. The report says the victim was covered in a blanket but had no clothes on.

The man told officers that he’s a Doordash driver and he was sitting in his vehicle when a few guys walked up to his car. He told police that one of the men had a gun and they made him take his clothes off, down to his underwear, before taking his car and leaving.

The man still had his phone and was able to call police. The report says the incident took place sometime between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The victim told officers he was able to find the location of his car from his phone.