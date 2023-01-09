WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called Sunday for two dogs left in an abandoned house.

According to a police report, a man called police saying he found two dogs in an abandoned house in the 900 block of Garden Street.

The man was there to clean a rental property out for his boss. He reported finding no food or water left for the dogs, according to the police report.

There was also feces and urine all over the house, according to the report.

Courtesy of Jason Cooke

The report stated that the tenant told the landlord that she had moved out over a week ago. A neighbor had not seen the tenant in two weeks.

A representative from Healthy Hearts and Paws came and took the dogs to the veterinarian.