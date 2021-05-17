Report: Dog saves young girl from attacker in Columbiana over the weekend

Anyone with information on the truck pictured can call the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office at 330-424-9519

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident over the weekend involving what is described as a 1970’s model Ford pick-up truck.

According to a police report, the driver of the truck was chasing a man’s 12-year-old daughter up his driveway toward his shop on Saturday around noon on Fairfield Avenue.

As the girl started running away, the driver of the truck was met by the owner’s dog who managed to knock the driver to the ground.

The report states the dog “got him pretty good,” and that the complainant waited until Monday to file a report because he didn’t think he had enough information.

The man then went back to his truck and took off. The report said he was driving from Columbiana toward New Waterford.

The truck is described as a two-toned rust or maroon color.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck can call the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office at 330-424-9519.