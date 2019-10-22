Report: Dog bite thwarts armed robbery in Warren

A woman said her dog bit a man who tried to rob her at gunpoint in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports say a woman’s dog bit an armed man who was trying to rob her in Warren on Monday.

Police were called to the scene at the 1000 block of Tod Ave. about 10 p.m.

According to the report, the victim had just dropped off a friend and was parked at the stop sign on Tod and Garden when a man dressed in black reached into her window with a handgun.

The man told the victim to give up her valuables, according to a police report. She said her dog then jumped into the front seat and bit the robber’s hand.

The robber then ran northbound. Police were not able to locate him.

The victim said the robber had a small teardrop tattoo on his left thumb.