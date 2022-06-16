WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dispute over hair extensions in Warren led to charges against a Youngstown woman, according to a police report.

Destiny Butler, 23, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a domestic violence charge. According to court records, she also faces a felonious assault charge.

Butler was listed as the suspect in a police report taken on Wednesday afternoon. According to the report, officers were called to the 1700 block of Deerfield Ave. SW after a 54-year-old man reported that Butler tried to hit him with her car.

The man told police that Butler was in the area to pick her daughter up and was upset about extensions that were put in her daughter’s hair. An argument then started between Butler and the father of her child, he told police.

He said Butler drove her car up to where he and the father of Butler’s child were standing, nearly hitting them. She then drove away, scraping the back bumper of his car, according to the police report.

The victim said Butler then came back to continue the argument, this time, recording it.

The report states that the older man who reported the incident ordered Butler to leave his property, threatening her with a baseball bat. He then hit her vehicle with the bat, as she was encouraging him to hit her vehicle, shattering the glass of the windshield, the report stated.

Butler again left the area, hitting the man’s car again, the report stated.

Butler had left by the time that officers arrived, but she flagged them down later in the area of 6th Street and Tod Avenue.

She showed officers video of the man breaking her window.

Police said she was yelling the entire time and continued to interrupt officers who were investigating the incident. According to the report, officers determined that she was the primary aggressor in the incident due to her trying to hit the father of her child with her car, which started the chain of events.

Butler was arraigned Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.