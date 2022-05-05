WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies arrested an armed ATV driver in Warren Wednesday after they say he nearly struck an unmarked vehicle that the sheriff was driving.

A report from the Sheriff’s Office said that Thomas Eichler, 27, pulled into traffic on the 1100 block of East Market Street in Warren.

Reports said that Sheriff Paul Monroe told Eichler to turn the ATV off. Instead, the report says that Eichler turned the ATV around and went eastbound on East Market Street before going onto a sidewalk.

Monroe said they caught up with the Eichler at a B.P. gas station. They asked Eichler to drop the gun, and he complied.

Eichler was charged with traffic violations as well as carrying a concealed weapon and driving under suspension.

“The Sheriff was in the right place at the right time,” Major Dan Mason said of the arrest.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.