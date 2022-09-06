BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers were called to a Boardman duplex Monday morning after they received a report that a man threatened tenants of the building.

Police were called to the 4800 block of Southern Boulevard just after 4 a.m.

The tenants told police that they were working to pump water out of a flooded basement when Edward Williams Jr., 56, returned home. Williams tried to help the tenants but he was told to go inside due to being highly intoxicated, according to a police report.

The report states that Williams then said, “you don’t know who you’re messing with” and threatened to kill the two men. Officers said that he also threatened to kill the people who were upstairs. The tenants told police that Williams was holding something that they believed to be a nail gun.

Reports said that Williams was also upset that there was no power in the apartment.

One of the women upstairs told police that Williams was heard telling his dog named Bear that “these bullets will be good.”

When officers got to the building, they gave Williams loud verbal commands. Officers could see Williams talking to himself, standing up and sitting back down. Police said that Williams eventually walked out of the building with a beer in his hand.

Officers then placed Williams under arrest on four counts of aggravated menacing charges.

Williams was first taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center due to his intoxicated and emotional state, according to the report.

After he was released, Williams was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.