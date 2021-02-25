Report: D.C. man told police pills he took made him paranoid, leading to Youngstown chase

Jovaughn Lathern, 42, is in the Mahoning County Jail on $12,500 bond following his arraignment Wednesday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Lathern said the ecstasy pills he took were different from where he is from

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Washington, D.C. man told state troopers he fled from a traffic stop because the drugs he just took made him paranoid, according to a report.

Jovaughn Lathern, 42, is in the Mahoning County Jail on $12,500 bond following his arraignment Wednesday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He is expected to have a preliminary hearing next week.

Reports said a trooper with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to pull over a car Lathern was driving about 9:05 p.m. Tuesday on state Route 170 for speeding and an improper lane change.

Lathern stopped, stuck his head out the window, then did a U-turn and drove away. He hit up to 80 miles per hour at one point and ran several stop signs before crashing into a tree in the 4500 block of Rush Boulevard, reports said.

Reports said Lathern ran from the car and stopped after he fell on a sidewalk on Euclid Boulevard.

When asked why he ran, reports said Lathern said he told troopers that he had recently taken two and a half ecstasy pills and was “paranoid.” When asked what dosage he took, he said he was not sure, saying that ecstasy pills here are different from where is from, reports said.