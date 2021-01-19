Report: Customer pushes barrier on patron after order mixup at Burger King in Youngstown

When he was told he couldn't get a refund, he knocked over the Plexiglass barrier

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said an irate customer pushed a Plexiglass barrier on a patron at the 3525 Mahoning Ave. Burger King early Sunday evening.

Officers were called there about 7:45 p.m., where the manager told police a customer was irate because there was a mixup to his order. When he was told he couldn’t get a refund, he knocked over the barrier.

The person who was hit with the barrier told police the barrier was heavy, but he was not injured.

The incident was captured on video, reports said.