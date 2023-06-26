LAKE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A bag of dropped potato chips led to a crash in Mercer County last week, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

The report says that the driver, an 80-year-old man from Mercer, told police that he was distracted while attempting to pick up a bag of chips that he dropped while driving. He then lost control of the 2016 Ford Escape he was driving on Tuesday afternoon, crashing into a mailbox in the 100 block of Poole Road in Lake Township.

Crews transported the driver to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the report.

The Ford Escape was also damaged.