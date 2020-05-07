Report: Crack found during Youngstown traffic stop, 2 men arrested on warrants

Police arrested the driver and passenger, who had warrants for their arrests for multiple charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found crack cocaine late Wednesday on the South Side after pulling over a car for driving with only one headlight.

The driver, Johanan Pandone, 36, of West Chambers Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on warrants for charges of tampering with evidence, escape, forgery and theft as well as new charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A passenger, William Milano, 50, also of West Chalmers Avenue, was booked into the jail on warrants for charges of receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.

Reports said police pulled the car over about 11:40 p.m. at Edwards and Cleveland streets, and both men were taken into custody after police learned of their warrants.

When the car was searched before it was towed, reports said police found a bag of crack cocaine and a crack pipe under the driver’s seat and another bag of crack cocaine hidden near the emergency break.

Both men are expected to appear in municipal court Friday.