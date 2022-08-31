WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren business owners says she has video of two people damaging her business property.

According to a police report, officers were called out to Modern Methods Brewing Company early Sunday morning on reports that someone damaged countertop tables.

When police arrived, they were able to speak with the business owner who said the table countertops were attached to the business wall outside.

The owner then showed police a video of a a man and woman walking up to the business. The man tried to pull the door open, but it wouldn’t open. Then, the woman squatted next to the door and began to urinate. The man then was seen sitting on two of the countertops until they broke, according to a police report.

At this time, there’s no report of an arrest being made.