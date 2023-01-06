WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are charged with child endangering after drugs were found growing in a home with a young child.

Stephanie Yash, 37, and Christopher Cates, 36, were arrested on Thursday at a home on Hamilton Street.

According to a police report, officers were called to the home on reports that there was an unwanted man inside a garage.

When police got there, they said they saw Yash walk out of the garage holding a knife. She dropped the knife and put her hands in the air and told officers her boyfriend was in the garage trying to find the unknown man.

When police went inside the garage, Cates was in there holding a garden hoe saying there was someone else in there, according to a report.

Police told Cates to come out, but he refused at first. When he finally did come out, police said he refused to put the garden hoe down and was shaking it and arguing with officers. The report states he told them he paid their salaries and they couldn’t arrest him.

Officers arrested Cates for obstructing official business and placed him in the back of a police car.

Another officer was with Yash at this time, and she began to get upset over Cates being arrested. Police said she picked the knife back up and officers yelled at her to drop it. Yash threw the knife in the garage and said she would “take care of the person in the garage,” according to the report.

Yash kept walking back and forth and then tried to go inside the home. Officers weren’t sure if she was going to grab another knife so they detained her.

While officers had Yash detained, she told them her 6-year-old child with autism was inside the home. She then reached into her pocket and police found a glass crack pipe, according to reports.

Officers placed Yash in handcuffs and put her in a police cruiser. When police went inside, they found the child, as well as marijuana and mushrooms growing. Police said they also observed four mature marijuana plants, three roasting trays of illicit mushrooms growing, a bag of syringes, an estimated 80 Petri dishes with spores growing, 108 jars of suspected marijuana seeds, one drying station, packaging equipment and drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Police called a relative to pick up the child.

Yash was charged with one count of child endangering and two counts of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned on Friday and pleaded not guilty.

Cates was charged with child endangering, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He was arraigned on Friday and pleaded not guilty.

Both were ordered to have no contact with children unless approved by Trumbull County Children Services.