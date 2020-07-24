Report: Cortland man arrested after forcing woman from Howland bar

A Cortland man was arrested Thursday night after police say he followed a woman and forced her to drive away with him

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland man was arrested Thursday night after police say he followed a woman and forced her to drive away from a Howland bar with him.

According to a police report, officers were called about 10:16 p.m. to Leon’s on Route 46 on reports of an abduction.

A man there said he had been at the Rig on East Market Street in Howland with a woman when 46-year-old William Crowe walked in.

The woman said she wanted to leave because she knew Crowe and was uncomfortable.

The man and woman then went to Leon’s but say Crowe followed them there and approached them in the parking lot.

The man said Crowe told him he was going to kill him if he didn’t get out of the car and then forced the woman into the driver’s seat.

The couple drove away and ended up at High Pointe bar in Niles where officers showed up.

The woman corroborated her friend’s story and Crowe was arrested on charges of aggravated menacing and unlawful restraint.

Crowe denied the allegations and said he was worried about the safety of the woman because he did not know the man she was with.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday. Bond was set at $15,000.

Crowe is expected back in court July 30.