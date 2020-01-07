Report: Cops find baby in car seat following chase in Youngstown

Police said the suspect was throwing bags of drugs as she ran

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman who ran from a car that police were chasing Friday not only had drugs, but an 11-month-old in the back of the car she was driving.

Briyana Littlejohn, 29, of Plazaview Court, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of failure to comply, illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a detention facility, possession of drugs cocaine and possession of drugs heroin.

Reports said officers spotted a car Littlejohn was driving about 6:35 p.m. Friday on Hillman Street with the high beams on. Later, she made an illegal turn, and when she failed to pull over, she led officers on a chase across the South Side that ended once she stopped in the 1000 block of Parkwood Avenue, according to a report.

Littlejohn tried to run from the car, but she was caught very quickly, reports said. As she ran, Littlejohn was throwing plastic bags away, and when police picked up the bags, they found heroin and crack cocaine in them, reports said.

The baby was in the back of the car in a car seat. Paramedics checked the baby and determined she was OK.

At the jail, deputies found a bag of drugs in one of her shoes, reports said.

Reports did not state who took custody of the baby.