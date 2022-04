LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- An East Liverpool man already serving a prison sentence had more time added.

According to our print partners at the Morning Journal, Matthew Young was sentenced to an additional 2 to 3 years behind bars for having a weapon while at the Columbiana County Jail.

Authorities say he had a metal broom handle bent into a point.

He was sentenced last May to 7 to 10 and a half years in prison on drug charges.