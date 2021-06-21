Report: Children taken from filthy home in Warren, mom and dad charged

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two children were removed from a home and the parents arrested after officers uncovered a home strewn with feces, bugs and trash.

According to a police report, officers were called about 8 p.m. Friday to a home in the 1000 block of McKinley St. NE on reports of a child endangering issue.

An officer from Lordstown came to the home to serve court papers to 30-year-old Joseph Wren when he came across two unsupervised children who were inside a home strewn with trash, cockroaches and feces.

Warren officers were called to the scene and discovered a 4-year-old child dressed only in a diaper filled with feces. Another 6-year-old child was asleep on the couch. At first, officers thought the child on the couch was a baby doll because of his size, but when they got closer, they discovered that what they thought was a doll was actually a child and noted that they could see his rib cage, the report stated.

An older woman inside the home appeared confused and another male, who was identified as a roommate, was located in an upstairs bedroom.

As officers searched the home, they noted a strong smell of feces and urine. One officer said it “was the worst I’ve seen in 25 years of law enforcement.” He said there were weeks of dirty dishes, mounds of garbage and “bugs crawling everywhere,” according to a police report.

The parents, 33-year-old Rachael Wren and Joseph Wren, were contacted by phone and arrived a short time later. Both were taken into custody on child endangering charges.

The child were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.