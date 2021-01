It was found in a field at Highland Avenue SW and Sixth Street

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said someone stripped the license plates and Vehicle Identification Number from a car before setting it on fire Wednesday evening in Warren.

It was found in a field at Highland Avenue SW and Sixth Street.

Reports said police someone poured a flammable substance around the car before setting it on fire. The car is a newer model Hyundai Elantra.

No one was injured.