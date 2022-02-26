ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Bureau of Motor Vehicles in St. Clair Township was damaged earlier this week after a car crashed through the front door.

The crash happened Tuesday at the BMV’s location on St. Clair Avenue.

According to a police report, the driver said she accidentally hit the gas pedal while getting out of the vehicle, causing the 2021 Chevrolet Spark to crash through the front door.

There were no injuries, but the building’s front door and surrounding cement blocks were damaged as a result.

Employees were able to leave through the back door, and the business was closed following the crash.

A report was taken, but charges do not appear to have been filed.