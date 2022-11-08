CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield woman was arrested after police say she overdosed with a 1-year-old child in her care.

Casandra White was charged with one count of child endangerment.

According to a police report, officers were called about a possible overdose on October 29, around 6:15 p.m. on W. Main Street.

When officers arrived, they knocked on the door but got no answer, so they opened the door and went inside. They found White standing at a sink, moving her legs up and down and calling for help. Next to her, was a 1-year-old girl.

The police report said the faucet was running and there was vomit in the sink, and police say she vomited again after they had her sit down. They also noted several opened Narcan nasal spray applications on the kitchen counter, the report said.

Because no family members were in the area to get the child, Mahoning County Children Services was called.

Police said while waiting, they found a white powdery substance on a piece of paper and a cut straw on a computer desk. There was also prescription medication and a glass pipe with white residue inside an opened lock box, according to the report.

Children services took the girl into their care. Three days later, charges of child endangerment were filed against White.

The report shows she was booked and then released on her own recognizance. On November 4, she appeared in court and pleaded not guilty. A hearing is scheduled for December 20.