CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing drug trafficking and child endangering charges after a traffic stop in Campbell last week.

An officer last Thursday pulled over a car driven by Dez’Meon Allen, 25, due to its tinted windows on McCartney Road near Courtland Avenue.

The officer approached the vehicle where he then noted a strong marijuana odor coming from the car. Allen told the officer that there was marijuana in the center console and was detained shortly after, according to a police report.

Officers then searched the car, officers reported finding three plastic bags of marijuana in the center console. Officers also confiscated three mason jars containing marijuana from a backpack in the back of the car, $2,064 in cash, empty plastic bags and a digital scale, according to a police report.

Police said there were two children, ages 3 and 4, in the vehicle near the backpack that was confiscated.

Allen pleaded not guilty to the charges in court last Friday, and a pretrial was set for 9 a.m. Friday.