CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found over a pound and a half of marijuana after pulling a car over early Wednesday morning for suspicion of drunken driving.

Michael Deciancio, 42, of Girard, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in municipal court.

Deciancio was pulled over about 1:50 a.m. at Coitsville Road and Woodland Avenue for driving left of center and traveling well below the speed limit of 25 miles per hour.

Reports said officers could smell marijuana coming from the inside of his car and could also smell alcohol on his breath.

Deciancio told police when asked that he only had one beer and there was nothing illegal in the car. He said he had not been around marijuana for a few weeks, reports said.

Police searched the car because of the marijuana smell and reported finding two large bags in the back seat filled with marijuana as well as a jar of marijuana that had a Cleveland Browns logo on it, as well as a digital scale and $382 cash.

The marijuana was later weighed and was determined to weigh 1.584 pounds, reports said.

Deciancio took a portable breath test and registered a blood alcohol content of .146, reports said. In Ohio, the legal limit to be considered drunk is .08.