Report: Campbell police find mom passed out in car with kids inside

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Campbell is facing child endangering charges after police say they found her slumped over the wheel of a car with her children inside.

According to a police report, officers were called about 10 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of 6th Street and Penhale Avenue, where they found a bystander removing children from a car where a woman was slumped over the steering wheel.

Officers woke up the woman, later identified as 25-year-old Lynsey Opatken. She told them she had taken suboxone after she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her.

Police said Opatken told them she didn’t know how long she had been unconscious, but officers noted the children, ages 3 years and 7 months, were sweating.

Opatken is facing two counts of child endangering. Her bond was set at $5,000. A pretrial hearing is set for August.

A family member is taking care of the children and Mahoning County Children Services was contacted.