Report: Campbell police find 20 bags of marijuana, thousands of dollars during traffic stop

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found 20 bags of marijuana and almost $4,000 cash during a traffic stop in Campbell Sunday.

Ramon Rodriguez, 22, of Struthers, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on drug charges. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court.

A car Rodriguez was driving was pulled over about 7:20 p.m. at Gladstone Street and Courtland Avenue for running a stop sign, reports said.

According to the report, officers talking to Rodriguez could smell marijuana inside the car, but Rodriguez told the officers they must have been smelling a brand new air freshener he just put in the car.

Rodriguez was asked to get out of the vehicle and after he was handcuffed, police said he told them there were some bags of marijuana in the back seat.

When police did a probable cause search, they found loose marijuana in the center console and a bag of marijuana under one of the seats.

In a book bag in the back seat, police found the 20 bags of marijuana as well as 21 vaping pens with THC, a chemical in marijuana.

The cash, which totaled $3,965, was found in the pockets of Rodriguez, reports said.

