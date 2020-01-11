Report: Campbell demolished 97 properties during clean-up efforts

A four-page report highlights the results of the Land Bank’s efforts to leverage $1.2 million to complete targeted improvements

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Land Bank recently released an impact report that outlines the results of demolition and repurposing efforts over three years in the city of Campbell.

The Land Bank acquired more than 100 properties and completed 97 demolitions with funding from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency’s Neighborhood Initiative Program.

The four-page report highlights the results of the Land Bank’s efforts to leverage $1.2 million to complete targeted improvements southeast of the central business district, raising the potential for commercial redevelopment.

According to that report, areas cleared by demolition have been further improved by cleaning, greening and landscaping.

“The Neighborhood Initiative Program was an opportunity to rejuvenate residential areas after property abandonment had inflicted great damage,” said Land Bank Executive Director Debora Flora in the report.

“We were especially happy to work with our willing partners in Campbell, where the need to improve property conditions was a priority,” she said.

Flora says that they “hope that the results of our work in Campbell becomes a platform for future partnership toward stronger, healthier communities throughout Mahoning County.”