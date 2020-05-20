Report: Burglar enters Warren home through window of child’s bedroom

Police said as the burglar ran away, he lost his shoes -- one was left in the child's room

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A burglar broke into a child’s bedroom in Warren Tuesday morning, leaving a shoe behind as he ran away.

Police said the victim reported the burglary at her home in the 3200 block of Lodwick Dr. NW just before 7 a.m.

She told police that an unknown man ripped out a window screen and open the window to her child’s bedroom. She said her son sleeps in her room and wasn’t in his room at the time of the burglary, according to a police report.

Police said the woman was awake and getting ready for work when the burglary occurred.

Police said as the burglar tried to run away through the same window, he left behind his shoes — one in the child’s bedroom and one near the outside of the window. They were collected as evidence.

It is not believed that anything was taken during the burglary, the report states.