Warren woman finds bullet in her alarm clock after shot fired through bedroom window

The woman said she is "very lucky" as the clock is only about 2 inches from her head

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman called police after a bullet went through her home, hitting an alarm clock in the bedroom.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Edgewood Ave.

The 53-year-old woman pointed officers to a bullet hole in her alarm clock, which was in a second-floor bedroom.

She spoke to WKBN about the shooting.

“At around 1:30 or so, I heard a bunch of bangs, which isn’t unusual here in Warren. And then I heard my phone fall off my end table next to my bed, and my cat went running. So I thought, you know, maybe she was scared from the bangs, and then I realized that my alarm clock went off,” she said.

She said she then looked around the room and realized there was a large bullet hole in her window and a bullet hole in her alarm clock.

Police collected the 9mm projectile as evidence.

The woman said police believe that the shot came from the area of Laird.

She said the alarm clock was only about two inches from her head.

“So I was very lucky,” she said.

She said she’s lived in Warren for about 20 years, and this is the first time something like this has happened.

“I’ve always felt kind of safe, but this has shook me up quite a bit,” she said.

Officers received reports that people in the area may have been shooting at each other from vehicles, according to a police report.

Police also connected multiple shell casings in the 100 block of Belmont St. NW.