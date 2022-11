WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman told them she found a bullet hole in a wall of her 11-year-old’s bedroom.

It happened at a home on N. Park Avenue in Warren.

Police were called there Monday morning around 11 a.m.

The woman said she found the bullet hole Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. but that she isn’t sure when the gunfire hit her home. She said the bullet hit her daughter’s wall, headboard and mattress.