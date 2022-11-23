WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police responded to a fight in which brass knuckles, pepper spray and a baseball bat were used in a fight between neighbors.

According to a police report, it happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at apartments in the 1300 block of Robert Ave.

One of those involved in the fight told police that it escalated into two suspects using pepper spray and brass knuckles during a physical fight between six people, according to a police report.

While the fight was going on, one of the people involved got out a wooden baseball bat, hitting two of the people fighting. One of the people involved in the fight was hit twice in the head with the bat, the report stated.

Police said four of the people involved in the fight had wet towels on their faces from the pepper spray when officers arrived, but it appeared that they were not injured.

The person that was hit in the head with the bat was taken to the hospital for a cut on the back of the head. Another person who was hit with a stick was also taken to the hospital.

No charges were filed at the time that the report was taken.