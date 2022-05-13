BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Braceville man is facing several charges after police say he threatened his neighbor and claimed to be a federal agent.

George Roso is facing charges of aggravated menacing and impersonating a police officer.

He was arraigned Thursday in Newton Falls Municipal Court.

Police were sent to Braceville Robinson Road for an argument on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found Roso in his driveway.

According to a police report, Roso was upset and felt as though his neighbor turned away his food delivery.

The neighbor told officers that Roso threatened to cut his throat and claimed to be a federal agent.

The report stated during Roso’s arrest, officers found a gold U.S. Marshal badge with red, white and blue paint in his jacket pocket.

Roso is due back in court on May 26.