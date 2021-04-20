Report: Boardman robbery allegations found to be drug-related feud; 2 arrested on charges

Police arrested one man who they reported had multiple felony warrants for his arrest

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man on multiple warrants as well as a woman on a domestic violence charge after what was initially reported as a robbery at the Boardman Inn.

Police were called to the location on Market Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday.

According to a police report, officers were initially told that a robbery occurred but after an investigation learned that it was a feud over the alleged sale of crack cocaine.

During the investigation, police found that one of the suspects, Giovanne York, 37, of Warren, had multiple felony warrants for his arrest on charges of trafficking in drugs, failure to appear on aggravated assault charges and failure to keep Megan’s Law up to date.

According to the report, York initially provided a fake name to officers and tried resisting arrest, so he was additionally charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Police said during York’s arrest, officers witnessed two others that had been involved in the initial complaint fighting. Police said Hali Delgado, 29, of Austintown, then punched a man in the face.

Officers arrested her on domestic violence and disorderly conduct charges.

Police said while being transported to the jail, York complained of being “dope sick” and said his sugar levels were low. He was taken to the hospital, where officers reported he was being uncooperative and at one point tried to run out of the hospital room.

The report stated that York eventually calmed down and said he was just joking when he tried to run out of the room.

He was additionally charged with escape.

Police also charged him with intimidation after they reported that he said “Once these handcuffs come off, I’m going to put you in the f***ing hospital like the last cop” in reference to statements that he assaulted police officers in Farrell, Pa.