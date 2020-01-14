Report: Boardman officer kicked by suspect who wouldn’t pay cab fare

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a suspect kicked an officer during a struggle after reports that she wouldn’t pay her cab fare in Boardman.

Saturday morning, officers were called to GetGo on Boardman-Poland Road, where a taxi cab driver reported that a customer refused to pay her total fare or leave the car.

The driver reported picking up the suspect, identified in a police report as 29-year-old Izalena Menton, at Walgreen’s on Market Street. The driver said Menton asked for a ride to the east side of Youngstown, but the driver said she refused to pay the full $20 fare, saying she only had $10 and would give him the rest when she arrived at the destination.

The driver reported telling Menton that she had to pay upfront, at which time she started arguing and swearing at him, according to a police report.

Police said Menton continued to be uncooperative when they arrived, yelling profanities and later talking on her cell phone and walking toward the entrance of GetGo.

When told she was under arrest on an obstructing official business charge, police said Menton screamed at officers and tried to push away from then. She was taken to the ground, where she struggled with and kicked an officer, according to a police report.

An officer reported spraining a thumb during the struggle.

Police said during a check of Menton’s purse, officers confirmed her identity and that she had a felony warrant for a probation violation charge, with a nationwide extradition on an original charge of cocaine smuggling.

In addition to the obstruction charge, Menton also faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer.