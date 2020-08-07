Report: Boardman man threw rocks through car window while child was inside

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 22-year-old Boardman man is facing charges after a woman reported that he was trying to break out the windows of a car while she and her 5-year-old son were inside.

Police were called to the 900 block of Afton Ave. around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

The 20-year-old woman told police that Tre’Mon Dukes had been throwing rocks at the window of the car she was driving, which was in his driveway at the time. The child was in the vehicle at the time, according to a police report.

The woman said Dukes then hit her in the face as she was sitting in the vehicle, and police reported seeing a red mark on her face.

She said she came over to Dukes’ house because they were going to buy a vehicle together, but she said Dukes started “yelling at her and mistreating her.”

Dukes admitted to throwing rocks but said the woman threw rocks at his car first, according to the report. Police said Dukes told them that he invited the woman over to “smoke a blunt” and they were going to buy a car, but he said she “started acting crazy.”

A witness told police that he did not see the rock-throwing incident, but he did try to separate the two from fighting.

Police viewed surveillance video from the area and said short video clips showed rocks being thrown through the woman’s windshield before she picked up rocks and threw them back at Dukes’ car. As such, investigators determined that Dukes was the primary aggressor and arrested him and charged him with domestic violence and child endangering.

Police said the domestic violence charge is a felony charge due to a past conviction for domestic violence.

A couple of years ago, Dukes faced the same charges after an argument with a woman that stemmed from Dukes pouring sugar in her gas tank, according to police.

The woman told police that Dukes hit her because he was upset she was going to shut his cell phone off.

